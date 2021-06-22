Mumbai Local Train Latest News Today: Hours after the Maharashtra government said that the Mumbai Local Trains will not open for the general public now, the passenger associations in Mumbai on Tuesday warned of staging protests across the city. They said that the Maharashtra government should immediately open the Mumbai Local Trains for the general public. Also Read - Delta Plus Variant of Covid-19 Spreads In India; 22 Cases Detected in Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad, said that if such scenario comes then there will be protests by passengers all over Mumbai and the local trains should be immediately resumed for the general public. He further added that they do not believe in Vijay Wadettiwar's statement and said only chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will take the final decision.

On Monday, Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar had said the general public will not be allowed to travel in Mumbai suburban trains till the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

On the other hand, the railway authorities also refused to comment on the statement and added decisions communicated by the state government will be followed. “We get an official letter from the state government whenever there is any addition or change for operation of local trains. The official notification of the state government will be implemented,” said a senior railway official to HT.

What Aaditya Thackeray said? Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray recently said that the decision to resuming the Mumbai Local Trains for general public will be taken only after consultation with members of the state task force. However, he said that the experts have warned about a third wave of Covid-19 and further easing out of curbs will be allowed in phases.

What BMC has to say? On the other hand, BMC chief Iqbal Chahal said that the Mumbai Local Trains will not be permitted for the general public for the time being. Giving further details, the BMC chief said that the Mumbai Local Trains will first be allowed for women and then for all. He also added that the situation in Mumbai needs to improve further and the city has to go to Level II.

At present, the Mumbai Local Trains are only restricted to essential and medical workers. Moreover, the teachers involved in the assessment process of Class 10 exams will are being allowed to travel. These restrictions will continue at least till next week.

It must be noted that the Mumbai Local Train is the largest public transport system in Mumbai that is being used to ferry over 7 million commuters daily before local train services were stopped for the general public.

However, more than 2 million passengers travel by local trains every day at present. Now, only people working in essential services, passengers traveling for medical purposes are allowed to commute by local trains.

In the meantime, Mumbai reported 733 new COVID-19 cases on June 20, taking the total tally to 7,21,370. Now, there are 14,809 active cases in the city. The city has recorded 19 deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday which pushed the fatality count to 15,298 as per data released by the city’s civic body.