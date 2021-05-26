Mumbai Local Train Latest Updates: Even though there were reports that the Maharashtra government is planning to extend the lockdown in the state with some relaxations, state cabinet Minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday made it clear that the Mumbai Local Trains will not operate for general passengers anytime soon. He said that the Mumbai Local Trains will not open doors for the general public for at least next 15 days as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. Also Read - Pfizer Offers 5 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To India But With THIS Condition | Deets Inside

Saying that the passengers will not maintain social distancing, the minister said the trains will continue to ply for essential services staffers only at the moment. Also Read - For CBSE Board Exams, Consider Open Book And Take-Home Exam Options, Student Organisations Write To Education Minister

Vijay Wadettiwar, who is the State Relief and Rehabilitation Minister, told Mumbai Mirror that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is considering easing the lockdown-like restrictions in a phase-wise manner in districts where coronavirus cases have been declining rapidly. Also Read - Telangana Lockdown Likely to be Extended Till June 7 With More Restrictions in Place: Report

He informed that the Maharashtra government is contemplating relaxing some restrictions in districts outside the red zone after June 1. “Out of total 36 districts, 15 are in the red zone (high caseload) and the curbs there could be made stricter,” he added.

The minister further added that Buldhana, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Yavatmal, Amravati, Sindhdurg, Solapur, Akola, Satara, Washim, Beed, Gadchiroli, Ahmednagar and Osmanabad are the districts where coronavirus cases are still on the rise.

Saying that the demand for easing restrictions has been increasing, the minister said the government will monitor the situation for the next four to five days before announcing a decision.

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 24,136 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state’s infection tally to 56,26,155, while 601 fatalities pushed the death toll to 90,349.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases, as 36,176 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 52,18,768.

The state’s COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 92.76 per cent, while the case fatality rate was 1.61 per cent, the department said.

Out of 601 deaths, 389 occurred in the last 48 hours and 212 in the last week. The state also added another 536 deaths to the cumulative figure due to updating of COVID-19 death counts by various civic bodies and districts . Hence the overall death toll went up by 1,137 compared to Monday.

State capital Mumbai saw 1,029 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths, taking its infection tally to 6,98,988 and the death toll to 14,650.