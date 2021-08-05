Mumbai Local Trains Latest News Today: Even as the passenger associations across Maharashtra are planning to approach PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind to allow them to travel in the Mumbai Local Trains, Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Dave on Thursday made a big announcement and said the local train services will be made available for common people in Mumbai once again if the state government submits a proposal to that effect.Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: This District Mandates Negative RT-PCR Certificate for Visitors from Other States

Speaking to a regional channel, the Union minister stated that the Ministry of Railways will approve the proposal of allowing common people to travel by local trains in Mumbai. He said that the Centre, however, has not received any such communication from the state government so far.

The Union minister made it clear that the Railway Ministry is not against commencing local train services for common people.'

Earlier this week, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the Mumbai Local Trains will not be opened for the general public due to the possibility of the COVUD third wave and he had urged everyone to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

It must be noted that the Mumbai Local Train services in the metropolis were suspended for general public in April this year due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. At present, only government employees and those working in essential services are allowed to travel in local trains.

In the recent past, many passenger associations have demanded that the Mumbai Local Trains should be reopened for the general public as the COVID cases have gone down. The BJP and the MNS have also been putting pressure on the government to allow at least the fully vaccinated passengers to travel by suburban trains.