Mumbai Local Train Latest News: Passengers who are eagerly waiting for the Mumbai Local Trains to resume services soon, here comes a big update for you. Hours after the Maharashtra government announced a five-level plan to relax the restrictions in the state, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday confirmed that the Mumbai local trains will continue to operate for essential services workers for now. However, she said that the final decision on lifting the curbs will be taken by district administration as the cases go down slowly.

"The districts of Maharashtra have been put under 5 levels as per positivity rate and bed occupancy. Mumbai is under level 3 so local trains will continue to operate for essential services workers. The final decision on lifting the curbs will be taken by district administration," the Mumbai Mayor stated.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government issued fresh directives and said there will be a restricted entry in local trains and it will be allowed for those working in medical and essential services only. The government also said that the social and political gatherings will be allowed with 50 per cent capacity. Curfew orders will remain in place.

On Thursday, Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar gave details about the operation of Mumbai Local Trains and said Mumbai is still in level 2, if it reaches level 1, local train services will be resumed.

On Wednesday, a number of passenger associations had met the Central Railway officials and asked for an improvement in security standards for women commuters and urged the railway authorities to open up the Mumbai local trains for the general public. The passenger associations also suggested that train services should be open to those who are vaccinated against COVID.