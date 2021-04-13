Mumbai: Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced a 15-day long statewide curfew from April 14 amid the spike in coronavirus cases in the state. The curfew, which excludes essential services, will come into effect from 8 pm on Wednesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in his address via social media to people of the state. Section 144 (prohibitory orders) of the Criminal Procedure Code will be in force till the “lockdown-like” restrictions are in place, Thackeray said. He refrained from terming the new curbs as a lockdown. Also Read - All Hotels, Restaurants to Remain Closed in Maharashtra, Says Uddhav. Details Here

Talking about the lifeline of capital Mumbai, Thackeray said local trains and bus services will be allowed for essential services only. This means those boarding Mumbai local or city bus services must have ID cards on them showing them as essential workers. No person moving for something that doesn't come under the ambit of essential travel will be allowed to board these services. "Unnecessary travel should be stopped. Non-emergency travel should be stopped," he said, adding that while he was not stopping public transport, trains and buses should be used only for essential travel.

All places of worship, schools and colleges, private coaching classes, barbershops, spas, salons and beauty parlous will remain closed from tomorrow till 7 am on 1st May, the Maharashtra Government order said. E-commerce will only be allowed for the delivery of essential goods and services. No religious, social, cultural or political functions are allowed, it added.