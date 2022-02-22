New Delhi: In the wake of declining COVID-19 cases, the Bombay High Court asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government if it is planning to withdraw its order prohibiting unvaccinated people from travelling in local trains. While hearing two PILs seeking that all people in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) be allowed to travel in local trains (irrespective of their vaccination status), Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice MS Karnik asked Chief Secretary Debashish Chakraborty to inform the court on Tuesday if the state government will withdraw its decision to permit only fully vaccinated people to travel in the suburban trains.Also Read - Telangana CM KCR Meet Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar For Anti-BJP Front | Key Points

"Chief Secretary has to withdraw order (the notification on such prohibition). Whatever has been done by his predecessor (Kunte) is not in accordance with law. Withdraw this and allow people. Now, the COVID-19 situation has improved. Maharashtra handled it beautifully. Why are you inviting a bad name?" the court said, adding let bygones be bygones and let there be a new beginning. Furthermore, it asked the state to not treat the issue as an adversarial litigation.

For the unversed, the PILs had challenged three notifications issued by the Maharashtra government in July and August last year that prohibited unvaccinated people from travelling in local trains, which are considered as the lifeline of Mumbai.

The court’s direction came on a day when Maharashtra reported less than 1,000 fresh coronavirus cases —806 to be specific. A total of 2,696 patients were discharged following recovery. Besides, 53 new infections of the Omicron varaint were reported in the state.

Usually, the state registers a drop in new COVID-19 cases on Mondays as compared to other days due to less number of COVID-19 tests conducted over the weekends.