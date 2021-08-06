Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP has decided to protest against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Friday, demanding resumption of local train services for fully vaccinated (who have been inoculated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine) passengers. Praveen Darekar, leader of Opposition in Council, will be holding the protest at Churchgate station this morning.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Update: CM Uddhav Makes Big Announcement, Says Considering Resuming Services For All Commuters

Earlier, it was hinted that the fully vaccinated passengers could be permitted to travel unrestricted in suburban train services, but the latest announcement on the ease of Covid-induced lockdown did not offer the required respite. Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap had also demanded that the local train service should at least restart for those inoculated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Also Read - Mumbai Local Trains Latest News: Railway Minister Makes Big Announcement, Says Will Open Services For All If State Submits Proposal

Besides, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had also urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to resume the local train services for the general public, particularly for those who have completed their vaccination. In his letter to the CM, the MNS supremo had also asked the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra to provide relaxations in coronavirus-induced restrictions in a bid to provide relief to the general public. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Will Fully Vaccinated People be Allowed to Travel in Mumbai Local Trains Soon?

Yesterday, CM Thakeray asserted that government is considering resuming the suburban train services in Mumbai for all commuters. The chief minister also said that the decision in this regard would be taken with responsibility. “The lockdown isn’t permanent. When will local (trains) start? We are considering starting it. We will grant these relaxations in other districts as well. But we will keep our responsibilities (for people) in mind and then ease restrictions,” he stated on Thursday.

During the second wave of COVID-19, the Maharashtra government had put restrictions on local train travel fearing the spread of the virus. At present local train services are running only for those involved in essential services. Local trains being the primary and the most convenient mode of transport in Mumbai and its suburban area, several train commuters associations and the general public are demanding restarting of the service for all.