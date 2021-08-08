Mumbai: In a breather for Mumbaikars, they will now be able to board local train services from August 15, 2021. The only two conditions required to board Mumbai local service are travellers should be fully vaccinated along with a gap of 14 days from the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on Sunday.Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Update: Relaxations Announced For Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad; Covid Curbs Eased For Malls, Shops, Hotels | What's Allowed, What's Shut

The Mumbai local train services were affected for the general public in April this year when the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic was at its peak in the state. At present, only government employees and essential services staffers are allowed to travel on local trains.

The decision came after repeated appeals from several travel bodies and citizens who rely on local train services to travel around the city.

“Fully vaccinated people will be allowed to travel on local trains from August 15. Those who have completed 14 days after their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine can apply on a specially-created app to get a special railway pass and they can collect it from the local ward offices,” Thackeray said, adding that those who do not have smartphones, can obtain the pass offline.

Here’s a list of all you need before you board Mumbai local train services:

1) As mentioned above, you need to be fully vaccinated against Coronavirus. Apart from that, you will be allowed to avail suburban train services only 14 days after receiving the second dose of the vaccine.

2) Monthly Train Passes will be mandatory to avail the Mumbai local train facility.

Passengers with smartphones can download the train pass using the mobile app.

People without smartphones can take photo passes from municipal ward offices in the city and suburban railway stations.

The railway administration will verify the authenticity of the passes with the help of QR codes.

Over the last few days, several organisations and political parties had been demanding that common people, who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, be allowed to board the local trains, called the lifeline of Mumbai. Thackeray said that stopping the third wave of coronavirus was in the hands of people by following COVID-appropriate behaviour.

“The virus is still lurking around us and we should not be complacent. I understand that your patience is wearing off. But please don’t lose patience,” he added.