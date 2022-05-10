Mumbai: In yet another boost to infrastructural upgradation in the Mumbai suburban section, the Indian Railways’ Western Railway (WR) zone has decided to enhance and increase the speed of train operations soon after completing the work of permanent diversion between Vangaon – Dahanu Road division on down line in the Virar – Surat section.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Services Paralysed Due to Over-head Electric Wire Snap, Commuters Stranded

Issuing a statement on the matter, the Western Railway said, "Due to dimensional infringement in the alignment of the existing tracks, the EMU locals had to be run with a speed restriction of 30 kmph on this section. However, with the re-alignment of the tracks by undertaking the work of permanent diversion, it is now possible to run the local trains with enhanced speed."

During the Mega block, the existing down line of the section was disconnected and connected to a new alignment with Over Head Equipment(OHE) and new signals. The existing bridge No. 166 and 169 which were constructed on a screw pile foundation have been replaced.

To ease the train operations, new bridges have also been constructed with open web steel girders. This will improve the safety and mobility on the bridge and enable to run the trains at enhanced speed.