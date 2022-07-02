Mumbai Local Trains Update: The Indian Railways said that it will carry out mega block in Mumbai on Sunday (July 3) as a result of which the services of local trains will be affected. Giving further details, the Central Railway said it will operate mega block on its suburban sections in Mumbai division. The mega block has been announced by Central Railway to carry out various operational maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment.Also Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels Over 200 Trains Scheduled To Depart Tomorrow. Check List Here

“Central Railway and Western Railway will conduct Mumbai Mega Block and Jumbo Block on most of the Sundays for the maintenance works of rail racks and other related works under both the Railway zones,” the Indian Railways said in an announcement as per the information updated on its official IRCTC website.

CENTRAL LINE

CSMT – Vidyavihar Up and Dn Slow Lines (10.55 am – 03.55 pm)

CSMT – Vidyavihar Up and Dn slow lines from 10.55 am to 03.55 pm Dn slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 3.49 pm will be diverted o­n Dn fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai and Vidyavihar stations halting at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further re-diverted o­n proper Dn slow line .

Up slow services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.41 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted o­n Up fast line between Vidyavihar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai halting at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla Stations.

HARBOUR LINE

Panvel – Vashi Up and Dn Harbour Lines (11.05 am – 4.05 pm)

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled. Special suburban trains will run o­n Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

TRANS – HARBOUR LINE

Thane – Panvel Stations (10.01 am – 03.53 pm)

Up Trans-harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Trans-harbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.

Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

URAN LINE

Thane-Vashi/Nerul and Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar services not affected.

Suburban train services between Belapur/ Nerul and Kharkopar will run as per schedule during the block period.

WESTERN LINE

Borivali – Bhayandar Stations UP Fast (23.45 hrs – 03.45 hrs) / Down Fast (00.45 hrs – 04.45 hrs)

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of Four hours will be taken on UP Fast lines from 23.45 hrs to 03.45 hrs and on DOWN Fast lines from 12.45 am to 4.45 am between Borivali and Bhayandar stations in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday i.e. on 2nd/3rd July, 2022.