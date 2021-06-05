Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has announced a five-level unlock plan for the phased opening of the ongoing lockdown in the state beginning Monday. The five-level unlock plan is based on Covid positivity rate and the availability of oxygen beds in the state. Also Read - Maharashtra: Five-level Unlock Plan Begins From Monday, Shopping Malls, Theatres to Open in 18 Districts. Read Details

The degree of relaxation has been decided as per the level of severity of Covid-19 in those districts. Mumbai has been clasified as level 3. Districts with a positivity rate between 5 and 10 per cent, or bed occupancy of over 40 per cent will follow Level 3 restrictions.

What’s open, what’s shut in Mumbai:

Local trains will be only available for medical and essential services. Buses in Mumbai will operate at full capacity, but overcrowding will be prohibited. Restaurants, spas, salons, wellness centres can open from Monday at 50 per cent capacity, the BMC said in an order. Shops dealing with essential items will be permitted to open till 4 pm on all days. Shops dealing with non-essential items can open on weekdays till 4 pm. Malls and theatres will remain closed. Restaurants can open for dining at 50 per cent capacity till 4 pm on weekdays. Public places for outdoor activities will only be open from 5am to 9am everyday. All private offices will only be allowed to function with 50 per cent capacity till 4pm on working days. Only 50 people will be permitted at marriages, 20 people in funerals. Construction will be permitted but either with only onsite labourers, or they must leave by 4pm. Social, cultural, and entertainment gathering allowed at 50% capacity till 4 pm on weekdays. Agricultural activities can be held till 4 pm on all days. E-commerce services can be carried out in a regular capacity.

Mumbai city reported 968 new cases and 24 deaths on Friday, taking its case tally to 7,08,994 and the toll to 14,922. The wider Mumbai division, including the city and its satellite towns, reported 2,839 infections and 69 deaths, pushing the caseload to 15,43,282 and death toll to 28,133.