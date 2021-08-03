Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued revised guidelines for the city. According to the guidelines issued the corporation, the non-essential shops can now operate till 10 pm on all days. The shop owners have welcomed this decision. Talking to news agency ANI Kishore Wazirani, a shop owner said, “It’s a good decision. Peak hours are after 4pm when officer goers&others get time. This’ll allow our businesses to run better.”Also Read - Chandigarh Lockdown: COVID19 Guidelines on Containment Measures Extended Till August 31 | Details Here

Here are some of the important guidelines:

Restaurants and hotels will open till 4 pm.

All shops to stay open till 10: 00 pm

Dining in restaurants allowed till 4:00 pm.

All indoor and outdoor games allowed, except swimming pool and other games where social distancing not possible.

The Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government on Monday announced relaxations in Covid curbs in 25 districts showing low positivity rate of the infection. It extended the existing business timings of shops and allowing shopping malls to operate in these districts. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Update: Nagpur Relaxes Covid Curbs, Shops Allowed to Open till 8pm on Weekdays | Check What's Allowed, What's Not

According to the new guidelines, all government as well as private offices can operate with full capacity. The relaxations will come into effect from Tuesday morning. The state government has not taken any decision on allowing common people to travel by suburban trains in Mumbai. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest News: Uddhav Thackeray Makes Big Announcement, Says Services Won’t Start Now For All Due to Possibility of COVID Third Wave

All shops and other establishments which are currently allowed to operate till 4 pm can now remain open till 8 pm and till 3 pm on Saturdays. Non-essential shops will have to remain closed on Sundays.