Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday spoke about the possibility of imposing a lockdown in the financial capital amid a surge in coronavirus cases. The mayor said if the daily COVID-19 cases in Mumbai cross the 20,000-mark, then the need for a lockdown will arise. "We will have to impose a lockdown in Mumbai if daily COVID cases cross the 20,000-mark," Pednekar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The mayor further warned that a mini lockdown could also be imposed in Mumbai if the people continue to throng public places like theatres, gardens and markets, leading to overcrowding there.

We will have to impose lockdown in Mumbai if daily COVID cases cross the 20,000-mark: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar pic.twitter.com/7AV7fMSjS0 — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2022

BMC Orders Closure of Mumbai Schools For Classes 1 to 9 Till January 31

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC} on Monday ordered closure of Mumbai schools for classes 1 to 9 till January 31 amid the rising Covid cases in the city. The BMC in its order also added that the classes for 10 and 12 will continue. Earlier, Mumbai Civic Body Chief IS Chahal had requested Mumbaikars to not panic and follow the guidelines set by the government to contain the spread of the virus.

Covid cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has seen 67 lakh confirmed cases since the pandemic struck – the highest in the country. Following a dip after the second wave, the Covid numbers have been rising exponentially in the state, especially in capital Mumbai.

The state recorded 11,877 new Covid cases yesterday, 29 per cent higher than the day before. Mumbai alone accounted for 8,063 of the new infections.

On the aggressive rise in cases, the civic chief said, “Omicron is spreading in Mumbai mainly because of passengers coming from non-risk countries. In the last 35 days, almost 2,00,000 passengers arrived (in Mumbai, from non-risk countries). Many of them are carriers of Omicron virus.”