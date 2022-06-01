Mumbai Coronavirus Latest News Today: A day after Mumbai reported over 500 daily cases, the BMC on Wednesday asked the city to be on alert. Issuing a warning of a rapid rise in symptomatic cases with monsoon round the corner, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked for testing to be ramped up “on war footing” and push for vaccination across all age groups.Also Read - China: Shanghai To End Several Covid Curbs from June 1 | Read Official Statement Here

The development comes as Maharashtra’s daily tally of Covid-19 cases crossed the 700-mark on Tuesday for the first time in three months. The month of May ended with the state recording 152% more cases than April, although deaths dropped by a significant 70%. Also Read - More Caution: Maharashtra Health Minister Warns People Amid Rising COVID Cases. Read Details

Hospitals, labs on high alert

As per the directions issued by the BMC, testing labs have been asked to be “pro-active and fully staffed”. The BMC said a renewed and aggressive push must be made for vaccination drive in the 12-18 years age group as well as booster doses. Also Read - Maharashtra Will Impose Another Lockdown If...: Guardian Minister Drops Big Hint Amid Rising Covid Cases

On the other hand, jumbo field hospitals also have been asked to be adequately staffed and on alert. “Assistant commissioners in charge of wards must review status of ward war rooms to ensure they are fully equipped with staff, medical teams and ambulances. Private hospitals too must be put on alert,” the BMC said in the order.

Speaking to News 18, Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said there has not been a rise in the count of severe disease in proportion to cases. “Although there are 3,475 active cases, only 114 patients are admitted to hospitals. Of those, 29 are on oxygen support and 3 on ventilator,” he said.

Hospitalisation due to the coronavirus in Mumbai have increased by 231 percent in May, compared to April, a report in Times of India said.

Aslam Shaikh warns of another lockdown

Last week, Mumbai city guardian minister Aslam Shaikh had said that the Maharashtra government will impose another lockdown if Covid cases continue to surge and exceed thousand in the state.

“Given the pace at which patients are growing, restrictions will have to be put in place. Restrictions on airlines are still in place. If people don’t take care, the possibility of sanctions cannot be ruled out,” Aslam Shaikh had said.

Corona updates

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 506 fresh COVID cases, the highest daily count since February 6 this year, which raised the tally of infections to 10,65,802, a civic official told PTI. The number of active cases went past 2,500 and reached 2,526.

The number of recoveries in Mumbai stands at 10,43,710 while the COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 19,566 with no fresh fatalities being reported during the day.

Notably, Mumbai has witnessed a significant rise in the daily cases this month compared to April. The metropolis had reported cases in three digits on 27 days this month. Mumbai logged a total of 5,979 cases in May, as against 1,822 cases in April, while it reported only three deaths this month compared to four fatalities in April.