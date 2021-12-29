Mumbai: A day after lockdown-like restrictions or ‘mini lockdown’ returned in Delhi, Maharashtra minister Rajesh Tope hinted at imposing restrictions in the financial capital Mumbai. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Tope said that the state government will have to think about bringing back the curbs if COVID positivity goes beyond 5 per cent.Also Read - Will Maharashtra Follow Delhi’s Footsteps And Impose Lockdown-Like Measures To Curb Omicron? Latest Update Here

“Worrying to see the number of active cases increasing in the State. Mumbai’s positivity rate is at 4%. If this goes above 5%, then we will have to think about imposing restrictions”, Tope stated, adding that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will soon hold a meeting with COVID Task Force to take a decision on the same.

Meanwhile, the minister also said that they are focusing more on COVID-19 vaccination and planning to inoculate vaccines to 15-18-year-old children in schools. “We need to focus on the COVID19 vaccination. We are planning to administer vaccines to 15-18-year-old children in schools”, Tope added.

‘Curbs For Short Duration Can be Considered’

Earlier, a member of the state government’s COVID-19 task force had suggested curbs for a short duration of time to combat the further spread. Dr. Vasant Nagvekar, a member of the Maharashtra government’s COVID-19 task force had said that the government could consider imposing curbs for a short duration of time if cases of the new coronavirus variant Omicron continue to rise in the state.

“If Omicron cases rise (further), it is going to be challenging due to its faster spread. We will have to deal with the prevailing situation and take decisions appropriately. If cases rise, maybe temporarily we may have to consider closure for a small period of time till the storm settles,” he said, claiming that a rapid rise in the cases of Omicron, classified as a ‘variant of concern’ by the WHO, will definitely pose challenges.

Will Govt Shut Schools, Colleges Again?

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray yesterday said that a decision to close schools and colleges in the state would be taken after reviewing the situation for 15 days. “People need to stay masked up. The decision regarding school and college will be taken after looking at the situation for 15 days from now. This is anyway the holiday season. It is not a great idea to close down the campuses”, Times now quoted the minister as saying.