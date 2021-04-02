Mumbai: At a time when the financial capital of the country is witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases, Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Friday said that there is no plan to impose complete lockdown in the city. Speaking to news channel CNN-News18, Chahal said that Mumbai will not go under a lockdown as of now. He further added that the BMC is not considering any proposal for shutting down of malls and places of religious worship at this moment. Also Read - Maharashtra: Additional Restrictions Likely to be Announced Today; CM Thackeray Chairs High-level Meeting Over COVID Situation in State

Chahal, earlier told CNBC-TV18 that lockdown was less likely to be imposed in Mumbai with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) already in place. However, he had said that additional steps will be taken if the situation worsens in the city. Also Read - Bengaluru: Karnataka Govt Shuts Physical Classes For Standard 6-9 Amid COVID Pandemic

However, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday had hinted that some restrictions could be introduced in the city from April 2. Giving details she had said that hotels could be asked to operate at 50 per cent of the seating capacity. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar Hospitalised as Health Precaution After Testing COVID-19 Positive

1) According to Pednekar, the train journey might be restricted to only essential services staff only as in the past

2) She also added that the shopping malls, theatres may also be shut considering that people don’t follow COVID-19 norms.

3) She had also said that the private offices could be asked to operate in two shifts.

4) On the other side, the BMC has made the use of masks and gloves mandatory for all home-quarantined patients.

5) The BMC has also reduced the home quarantine period to 10 days from the existing 14 days.

6) According to BMC guidelines, asymptomatic patients, mild symptomatic patients with no co-morbidities and less than 100 F fever and oxygen saturation above 95 as well as elderly and patients with co- morbidities but no symptoms are to be home-quarantined.

The development comes at a time when Mumbai on Thursday reported 8,646 new coronavirus cases, its highest one-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic. This took the city’s overall caseload to 4,23,360. The death of 18 patients during the day, the highest single-day figure since the first week of December last year, took the fatality count to 11,704.