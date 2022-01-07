Mumbai Lockdown Update: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Friday said there has been no decision taken on weekend curfew yet. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a review meeting (via video conferencing) with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray this evening on the COVID-19 situation,” Pednekar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.Also Read - Did This 2020 Video Predict Events of PM Modi's Security Breach in Punjab? | Watch

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 count shot up sharply — from 26,538 on Wednesday to 36,265 cases on Thursday — while fatalities increased from 8 a day earlier to 13 now, with a mortality rate of 2.08 per cent. Of the 36,265 new cases, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region alone accounted for 30,312, infections, while Mumbai city’s single-day tally zoomed past the 20,000-mark to 20,181. Also Read - PM Modi’s Security Lapse: What Is Blue Book Rules That Punjab Police Allegedly Ignored | Know What SPG’s Manual Says

Then comes Pune Circle with 3,893 cases, followed by Nashik Circle (766), Nagpur Circle (555), Kolhapur Circle (304), Latur Circle (154), Aurangabad Circle (143) and Akola Circle (138). Also Read - Omicron: Bengal Plans to Further Tighten COVID Curbs; Mamata To Attend Virtual Meeting With PM Modi Tomorrow

After recording 144 Omicron infections on Wednesday, the state logged 79 cases of the new variant on Thursday, taking up the state’s tally to 876, with Mumbai again reporting the highest number of fresh cases. Of the 79 new cases, 57 have been reported from Mumbai, 9 in Pune, 7 in Thane and 6 in Nagpur, said the officials.

(With inputs from agency)