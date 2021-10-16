Mumbai Metro Latest News: Here comes a piece of good news for the commuters on the Mumbai Metro. As per a report by Hindustan Times, the Mumbai Metro is extending its operation hours and also its frequency from Monday. As per the announcement, the commuters will be able to board the Mumbai Metro from 6:30 AM onwards.Also Read - Drugs Case: Aryan Khan to Spend Another 6 Days in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail; Bail Order on Wednesday

According to the latest schedule shared by the Mumbai Metro, the first train from Ghatkopar metro station will depart for Versova at 6:30 AM instead of 7:15 AM. The last train from Ghatkopar to Versova will depart at 10:55 PM instead of 10:15 PM.

Apart from this, the Mumbai Metro has increased the daily train trips to ensure the convenience of commuters.

As per a statement issued by the Mumbai Metro One, the frequency will be 4.5 minutes during peak hours and 10 minutes during off-peak hours. Moreover, the Mumbai Metro said the stations will open 15 minutes before the departure of the first train at Ghatkopar and Vikrolo railway stations.

In the statement, the Mumbai Metro said during the pre-pandemic period, Mumbai Metro One used to operate 400 train services on weekdays between Ghatkopar and Versova railway stations.

Corona cases: The metro train timings have been revised as the cases have come down significantly in the state. Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 1,553 coronavirus positive cases and 26 fatalities while 1,682 patients recovered.

Mumbai city reported 319 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths, taking the caseload to 7,51,293 and the number of fatalities to 16,180. Nashik division reported 385 new cases, including 230 in the Ahmednagar district. Pune division saw 402 infections, Kolhapur division 119, Aurangabad division 24, and Latur division 35. Nagpur division saw four cases, including one in the Nagpur district and three in Nagpur city. No fresh COVID-19 death was reported, the department release said.