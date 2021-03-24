Mumbai: Mumbai’s Andheri (west) civic ward has been registering highest Coronavirus cases among all 24 municipal wards in the city, giving sleepless night to authorities. Amid the worrying Coronavirus situation, authorities are mulling various precautionary measures to curb covid-19 surge, including shutting down access to Juhu beach. Andheri’s daily case count currently hovers between 200 and 300, prompting civic officials to intensify the testing drive, Times of India reported on Wednesday. Also Read - Maharashtra Reports 28,699 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Mumbai Civic Body Bans Holi Celebrations And Gatherings

“At Juhu beach we already have our clean-up marshals deployed to penalize those not wearing a face mask. From Monday onwards we also started antigen tests at the bhel plaza on the beach premises…We have also sought police bandobast in case of a law and order situation arising.” Assistant municipal commissioner Vishwas Mote told TOI. Also Read - Maharashtra May Impose Lockdown in Mumbai, Some Other Cities if Daily Rise in COVID Cases Remains Between 25000-30000

Yesterday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government said that it may impose lockdown-like restrictions in some cities, including Mumbai” if people don’t follow COVID-19 protocol. Speaking to reporters, Health Minister Rajesh Tope asserted that CM Thackeray was of the view that lockdown may become necessary in some cities if the fresh cases continue to rise.

Mumbai city reported 3,514 new cases and eight deaths on Tuesday, taking its cumulative caseload to3,69,451 and death toll to 11,604. The Mumbai division which includes surrounding regions too reported 6,870 new cases. Out of 132 deaths, 74 occurred in the last 48 hours and 23 in the last week. Rest 35 deaths are from the period before the last week.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 28,699 new COVID-19 cases and 132 deaths, the state health department said. The daily death count was the highest since November 20 last year when 155 deaths had been reported. The caseload in the state rose to 25,33,026 and death toll reached 53,589.