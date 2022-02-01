Mumbai: Owing to the massive in the Covid cases, Mumbai on Tuesday announced revised Covid-19 guidelines. According to the news guidelines announced by the authorities, restaurants, theatres in Mumbai can operate at 50% capacity. The night curfew has also been lifted. “Local tourist spots to remain open as per normal timing. Weekly Bazzars to remain open as per normal timing,” reads the orderAlso Read - Odisha: Govt Eases Covid Restrictions, Revises Night Curfew Timing; Allows Saraswati Puja in Schools

"25% audience is permitted in competitive sports & other such activities incl horse racing. Marriages may have guests upto 25% of the capacity of the open ground and banquet halls or 200 whichever is lower," it added.

Here are the guidelines announced by the authorities: