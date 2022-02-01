Mumbai: Owing to the massive in the Covid cases, Mumbai on Tuesday announced revised Covid-19 guidelines. According to the news guidelines announced by the authorities, restaurants, theatres in Mumbai can operate at 50% capacity. The night curfew has also been lifted. “Local tourist spots to remain open as per normal timing. Weekly Bazzars to remain open as per normal timing,” reads the orderAlso Read - Odisha: Govt Eases Covid Restrictions, Revises Night Curfew Timing; Allows Saraswati Puja in Schools
"25% audience is permitted in competitive sports & other such activities incl horse racing. Marriages may have guests upto 25% of the capacity of the open ground and banquet halls or 200 whichever is lower," it added.
Here are the guidelines announced by the authorities:
- Beaches, Gardens, Parks to remain open as per normal_ timing before the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Amusement/ Theme parks to remain operational with 50% of the operational capacity.
- Swimming Pools, Water-Parks to remain open with 50% capacity.
- Restaurants, Theaters, Natyagrihas shall remain open with 50% capacity as per normal timing before the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Bhajans & all other local, cultural and folk entertainment programs to be allowed with 50% capacity of the hall/pandal.
- Marriages may have guests upto 25% of the capacity of the open ground and banquet halls or 200 whichever is lower.
- There shall be no restrictions on movement during night hours of 11.00 p.m. to 5.00 a.m.
- 25% audience is permitted in competitive sports and other such activities including horse racing. This capacity is to be taken as capacity of fixed chairs or seating arrangement. Standing and movable crowd must be avoided
- Local tourist spots to remain open as per normal timing.
- Weekly Bazzars to remain open as per normal timing,