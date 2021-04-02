Mumbai: As Mumbai on Thursday witnessed sharpest spike in coronavirus cases, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has hinted towards a complete lockdown in the city soon. Speaking to CNN-News18, she said that an announcement regarding lockdown in Mumbai is likely to be taken on Friday. The development comes as Mumbai reported 8,646 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, its highest one-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic. Also Read - Mumbai Records 8,646 New COVID-19 Cases in Highest Single-Day Surge Since Pandemic Began | Top Points

Apart from lockdown in Mumbai, Pednekar also hinted that some restrictions could be introduced in the city from April 2. She further added that hotels could be asked to operate at 50 per cent of the seating capacity and religious places might be shut completely as people do not follow the guidelines.

Restricted train journey: Saying that the train journey might be restricted to only essential services staff only as in the past," the mayor said malls, theatres may also be shut considering that people don't follow COVID-19 norms.

Part of the precautionary measure, Pednekar said that private offices could be asked to operate in two shifts. However, the mayor said that the preparation for tackling the COVID surge is in full- swing and the number of beds for patients has been increased from 16,000 to 25,000.

BMC Issues guidelines: On the other hand, Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a new set of guidelines and made the use of masks and gloves mandatory for all home-quarantined patients. In the guidelines, the BMC also reduced the home quarantine period to 10 days from the existing 14 days.

The BMC said that the patient must have a pulse oxymeter, digital thermometer, face masks, gloves, sanitizer, etc to be used during home isolation.

The BMC also added that there should be a separate well-ventilated room with a separate toilet for the patient in home isolation. It said a patient under home isolation will stand discharged after 10 days of symptom onset (or date of sampling, for asymptomatic cases). He or she must not have fever for three consecutive days and oxygen saturation should be above 95.

Sharp rise in corona cases: Mumbai on Thursday recorded 8,646 new coronavirus cases, its highest one-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic, the BMC said. With this, the overall caseload in the financial capital went up to 4,23,360. The death of 18 patients during the day, the highest single-day figure since the first week of December last year, took the fatality count to 11,704.

At present, there are 80 active containment zones in the city, where 650 buildings have been sealed to curb the spread of the virus.