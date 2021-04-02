Mumbai: In a bid to flatten the corona curve in Mumbai, the entry of passengers other than essential service staff may be stopped once again in local trains, said Mayor Kishori Pednekar. Speaking to reporters, the official hinted at reimposing strict restrictions in the city to control the spread. “Nobody wants lockdown but keeping in mind the manner in which cases are rising and creating pressure on the health infrastructure, some strict measures will have to be taken”, she said, adding that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will address people of the state at 8:30 pm tonight. Also Read - Priyanka Gandhi to Isolate Herself After Husband Robert Vadra Tests Positive For COVID-19

Pednekar also asserted that due to the surge, a shortage of beds and ventilators is also being seen. Cases are rising daily in Mumbai, this is a matter of concern. We had been appealing to people since last March but they are showing carelessness”, news agency ANI quoted Pednekar as saying. Also Read - Pune Lockdown 2021: Hotels And Restaurants Shut For 7 Days, Night curfew Now From 6 PM to 6 AM Amid Rising Corona Cases

Earlier on Thursday, she had stated that religious places might be shut completely as “people do not listen”. Besides, hotels and restaurants could be asked to operate at 50 per cent capacity. Also Read - Chhattisgarh: Complete Lockdown in Durg District From April 6-14, Essential Services Allowed

Meanwhile, restaurants, bars, and restaurants in Pune district of Maharashtra will remain shut for seven days starting April 3 in view of a substantial rise in coronavirus cases. A curfew will be in place across the district from 6 pm to 6 am, and malls, cinema halls and places of religious worship will also be shut during this seven-day period.

The decision to impose these curbs was taken during a review meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar earlier in the day.

“These new restrictions will be applicable for the next seven days from Saturday. As part of it, there will be a curfew from 6 pm to 6 am. Eateries, bars, and restaurants will remain closed, but home delivery of the food will continue,” Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said.

“Malls, cinema halls will remain shut for seven days from Saturday. All religious places will also be closed for a week,” he said.

Except for weddings and last rite rituals, all other public gatherings have been banned in the district. For weddings, only 50 people will be allowed and only 20 people can remain present forlast rites, he added.

He said that essential services have been exempted from 6 pm to 6 am curfew.

Buses of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML), city’s public transport system, will remain off roads for the next seven days, Rao said, adding that schools and colleges will remain closed till April 30.

“All these decisions were taken in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the last few days. The situation is becoming critical. In the last one week, the positivity rate of the district has crossed 32 per cent,” Rao said. The situation will be reviewed after seven days when a further decision will be taken.