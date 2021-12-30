Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has mandated seven-day home quarantine and RT-PCR tests for Mumbaikars (residents of Mumbai) arriving in the city from UAE, including Dubai, amid concerns over the omicron variant of coronavirus. The decision was taken after BMC Commissioner IS Chahal chaired a virtual meeting with civic officials, deans and medical superintendents of hospitals. Earlier last week, the civic body had made these tests mandatory for passengers arriving in the city from Dubai only, now with the Omicron cases rising, it has now been extended to the entire United Arab Emirates.Also Read - Corona Third Wave In Mumbai Has Started: Maharashtra COVID Task Force Member Confirms

“At the airport, regular RT-PCR tests should be performed on patients found to be infected with Covid-19 in the rapid test. If the test is negative, then segregation should be done as per prevailing rules. If the test is positive then the decision should be taken for isolation or hospitalization as per the prevailing rules. Samples of regular RT-PCR tests should be sent for genome sequencing,” a release said.

As per the reports of Times of India, BMC Commissioner Chahal has asked officials to make separate arrangements of 500 beds each at NESCO and BKC Jumbo Covid-19 centres to quarantine asymptomatic international travelers who do not need medical treatment. Besides, he has also asked the administrative wards to appoint flying squads to ensure guidelines set by the government in the wake of the new year celebrations are followed.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has reported 85 fresh Omicron cases, the highest single-day tally recorded so far by any state in the country, taking the overall count to 252, the state health department said. “Today, 85 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in the state. Of these, 47 patients have been reported by the National Institute of Virology (NIV – (where samples were sent for genome sequencing) and 38 by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER),” a health bulletin said.

The 38 Omicron cases reported by IISER are from community surveillance and as per preliminary information, they do not have history of any international travel, it said. Of the 47 patients reported by the Pune-based NIV, 43 are international travellers and four are close contacts, the bulletin added.