Mumbai lockdown news: As the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation stopped plying its buses for Mumbai since Wednesday morning, office goers were left at a lurch. Without being able to find any means to reach their offices in Mumbai, angry passengers created ruckus at the Nallasopata railway station on Mumbai’s suburban network. They also tried to stop the movement of some local trains plying. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Extension News: 15-Day Full Shutdown Likely in Nagpur From July-End

Also Read - Mumbai Local: QR Codes to Verify Photo of Essential Staff During Unlock 2 From July 20

The Railways last month resumed suburban train services in Mumbai for ferrying staff of the essential services. The services were halted in March this year following the outbreak of COVID-19.

According to a GRP officer, some irked bus passengers jumped on slow tracks at the Nallasopara station in neighbouring Palghar district and tried to stop the trains around 8 am, but they were removed from there after some time.

“They first protested outside the railway station against the closure of the public bus services and later entered the station premises and tried to stop the trains,” the official said.

Security was later stepped up at the railway station with the deployment of additional force and the train services were resumed, he said.