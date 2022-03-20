Mumbai reported 27 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count of active cases in the city to 298. According to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, 44 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1037,686. The recovery rate in the city is 98 per cent.Also Read - Income Tax Department Detects Rs 224 Crore Black Income After Raids on Maharashtra-Based Unicorn

With no fatality reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the city due to the disease stands at 16,693. Meanwhile, several countries in the world are witnessing a fresh COVID-19 wave, India continued to witness a declining trend with daily infections dropping below the 2,000 mark on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, 4,31,973 tests were conducted and 1,761 new cases were found positive across the country. On Saturday, India logged 2,075 fresh infections.

Meanwhile, sixteen out of 61 districts and corporations in Maharashtra have reported zero fatality in the month of March, a report by Maharashtra Education and Drugs Department (MEDD) said.

The districts and corporations with zero Covid deaths in March are Yavatmal, Bhandara, Washim, Amravati, Hingoli, Parbhani, Malegaon municipal corporation, Navi Mumbai municipal corporation, Mira-Bhayandar municipal corporation, Bhiwandi-Nizampur municipal corporation, Vasai-Virar municipal corporation, Jalgaon and Nandurbar.