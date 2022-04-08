New Delhi: Riding without helmets will soon attract suspension of license for three months in Mumbai. Besides the license cancellation, the riders will also be fined. The city’s traffic police in an announcement said the move has been made to crack down on traffic violations.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways to Run Summer Special Trains From April 13 Between Mumbai And Jaipur, Opens Booking

In a video posted on YouTube, Mumbai Traffic Police announced the new rule and said riding without helmets is dangerous. "Every challan for riding without helmets will be immediately sent to the RTO and suspended for three months. The offender will be sent to the nearest traffic chowky, where he will have to watch two hours of videos on defensive driving and traffic rules," DCP (traffic) Raj Tilak Roshan was quoted as saying by news agency Times Of India.

In January, Mumbai Police launched a unique initiative to discipline perpetual honkers who love to blare the horns of their vehicles even when the traffic signal is red. It has installed decibel meters at certain select but heavy traffic signals to deter the habitual honkers through a campaign named 'The Punishing Signal'.

Joint Police Commissioner (Traffic) Madhukar Pandey said that the decibel monitors are connected to traffic signals around the island city, and when due to needless honking the cacophony exceeds the dangerous 85-decibels, the signal timer resets, entailing a double waiting time for all vehicles!

Thus, those who ‘honk more, wait more’, is the punishing message that is flashed at such noisy signals, making the honkers go bonkers…!

“Mumbai is one of the noisiest cities in the world and lot of this noise is at the traffic signals where Mumbaikars honk even when they see the signal is red. Jointly with the FCB Interface, we have launched this innovative solution to arrest the honking menace,” Pandey added.

The decibel meters have been installed and activated at major junctions or signals at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja Terminus, Marine Drive, Pedder Road, Hindmata Cinema Dadar and Bandra.