Mumbai Lockdown News: Despite the decline in coronavirus cases and improvement in positivity rate, Mumbai will continue to remain at Level 3 in the Maharashtra government’s five-level unlock categorization, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday. With the improved situation in terms of positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy the city qualifies for ‘Level 1’, but the BMC asserted that existing restrictions of the level 3 category would not be eased immediately. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown News Today: Further Relaxations Likely to be Announced Today | LIVE Updates

As per the data of the Maharashtra government’s disaster management department, Mumbai’s COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 3.79 per cent from 4.40 per cent last week, while the oxygen bed occupancy came down to 23.56 per cent from 27.12 per cent. This, it said, upgraded the country’s financial capital to level one, which allows a further easing of curbs. However, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal hinted that level 3 norms will continue for some time. Also Read - Lockdown in Mumbai Should Not be Lifted Until 70% People Are Vaccinated, Suggests Maharashtra COVID Task Force

“In Mumbai, 600 to 700 new COVID-19 patients were found even today, whereas this number should be less than 500. If positivity rate dips to around 1 to 1.5 per cent, then we can say that the COVID-19 situation is under control,” Chahal said. The BMC had kept Mumbai in level 3 this week, though state government’s norms would have placed it under level two. Also Read - Farmer Fined Rs 21,000 For Damaging Stone Idol, Threatened With Social Boycott If He Refuses to Pay

Local Trains to Remain Suspended For General Public For Few More Days

Meanwhile, Chahal also stated that suburban train travel may not be permitted for all immediately. The BMC would first permit women to travel as and when a decision on this issue is taken, Chahal added.

“The situation needs to improve further to get Mumbai in level 2, after which this decision (on suburban travel) will be taken,” he said.

Lockdown in Mumbai Should Continue, Says Task Force

The state Task Force has suggested that the full lockdown in Mumbai should not be lifted until 70 per cent of locals are vaccinated.

On the other hand, speaking to Times of India, Aseem Gupta, principal secretary, state relief and rehabilitation department said that lockdown could be reintroduced in the state if the government feels that the cases are rising in an alarming manner.

“Government will react immediately and impose stricter restrictions across the state. It must be realised that these levels are not cast in stone”, Gupta told the leading daily.

‘Delta Plus’ Variant of Coronavirus Could Stoke Third Wave in Maharashtra

The state task force asserted that the highly virulent ‘Delta plus’ variant of the novel coronavirus could stoke a third wave in Maharashtra. Following this, the Thackeray-led government stated that it would stick to the five-level unlock system that came into force earlier this month. Confirming the development, state health minister Rajesh Tope said that the 5-level unlock process will contine and the state district administration has been asked to step up vigil to ensure strict compliance to COVID norms.