Mumbai: In a fit of rage, a 31-year-old man from Mumbai's Goregaon area has allegedly thrashed a stray dog to death with a bamboo stick and dumped it in a nearby drain. A video of the man dragging the injured dog was posted on Twitter and was being circulated widely, following which an animal welfare group, filed an FIR against him at Bangur Nagar police station. However, the man tried to justify his act saying that he thrashed the dog because it damaged his bike's seat cover.

The man, Imran Yunus Shah, who is a salesman by profession has been arrested under IPC Section 429 and Section 11(1)(A) of the Prevention for the Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and will be produced before a magistrate court on Wednesday.

While animal welfare groups and animal lovers expressed outrage about the incident on social media, a police official posted in the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau, Sudhir Kudalkar said TOI, "The video is highly disturbing. The dog succumbed to its injuries. I myself contacted Bangur Nagar police station to ensure that the FIR is lodged today itself. It is gathered that the accused hit the dog with a heavy stick only because it had come close to his motorcycle and touched its seat cover."