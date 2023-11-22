Home

Mumbai Man Claims Contracted By Dawood Ibrahim Gang To Assassinate PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath, Arrested

Kamran Amir Khan claimed that he had been hired by the Dawood Ibrahim gang to assassinate PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath, the Mumbai Police said.

Mumbai News: A 29-year-old man was arrested by the Mumbai Police after he made allegedly made a threat call to the cops claiming that he had been contracted by the gang of notorious fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

An official said, the accused, identified as Kamran Amir Khan, called the Mumbai Police’s main control room on Tuesday and claimed to have been given a “supari” (contract) by Dawood Ibrahim’s gang members to kill PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath. Khan, a resident of Sion East in Mumbai, also threatened to bomb the J J Hospital, the official said, adding that the call turned out to be a hoax and the Khan was later arrested.

The accused was earlier arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police for making a call to threaten the assassination of UP CM Adityanath, the police official said.

“The accused made a call to the Mumbai police’s main control room on Tuesday, wherein he threatened that he will blow up the state-run J J Hospital, and also claimed that he was given a contract by Dawood Ibrahim’s gang members to assassinate the PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath,” he said.

It was later found that the accused made the call to the police control room when he was at the J J Hospital and his medical check-up by doctors was getting delayed due to a long queue of patients, he added.

“The accused is said to be mentally unstable and was previously arrested in a hoax call case,” he said.

An offence under section 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Khan based on a complaint lodged by the police officials, he said, adding that a probe into the case was on.

(With PTI inputs)

