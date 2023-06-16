Mumbai Man Duped of Rs 1.27 Cr By Cyber Crooks Through Telegram; Read Details Of Their Modus Operandi

Home

The police said that fraudsters initially paid small amounts of money to convince people and get their faith in their fraud schemes, but later make them invest big amount and then vanish.

Mumbai: A middle-aged man from Mumbai lost Rs 1.27 crore to cyber fraudsters recently. It all started with a message from a woman on his Telegram account about a part-time job. He told police that the woman would share links of movies and hotels and he would have to give ratings to them, like them, take a screenshot and send a photo to the woman.

The 53-year-old central Mumbai resident initially earned Rs 7,000 for liking and giving a rating to a hotel review, but later lost Rs 1.27 crore, which he transferred to the fraudster’s bank accounts over two days, a TOI report said.

The Modus Operandi

According to the report, the woman sent the victim a web link, asked him to share his bank account details with her. She gave him a login and password to see his e-wallet. He was then asked to deposit Rs 10,000 in an account.

She then sent him a link to a website that specialises in having information in the hotel industry. He gave a rating to the website content, took a screenshot and sent it to the accused. Soon, he got Rs 17,372 in his account.

Next, the woman sent him a link to give rating to a movie and asked him to deposit Rs 32,000 which he did. This time, he was asked to check his earnings/ profit in his e-wallet. He found Rs 55,000 in it. He then sent Rs 50,000 in her account. However, she said that due to some technical fault in the link, he would have to pay again.

He sent Rs 55,000 again. On May 17, he deposited Rs 48 lakh in bank account numbers provided by the woman and completed all tasks given by her through the links. In the wallet, his profit was shown as Rs 60 lakh.

The woman told him that if he wanted to get Rs 60 lakh from wallet to his account, he would have to pay an additional Rs 30 lakh.

On May 18, the man in various transactions, transferred Rs 76 lakh to accounts given by the woman. However, when the man did not receive any money after making all payments, he confronted the woman, who, in turn, demanded more money from him. It was then he approached the police and lodged an FIR.

During the investigation, the police found that the money was transferred to eight accounts of banks in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

The man, according to the TOI report wanted to invest the money in a new flat.

