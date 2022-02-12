Mumbai: A gruesome case of family crime has come to the fore in Mumbai’s Amboli area. A 54-year-old man was killed and his body thrown from the seventh floor of a building, allegedly by his wife and son, reported NDTV quoting the police. A murder case has been registered against the woman and her son and both have been arrested.Also Read - Tejas Express Resumes Its Services For 5 Days a Week Between Mumbai-Ahmedabad

According to NDTV report, the two had earlier told police that Shantanukrishna Seshadri had died by suicide and claimed that he had tried to end his life in the past too. However, during the investigation, police found out they were lying. The two allegedly tried to destroy the evidence too, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Shinge said that preliminary investigation points to family dispute as the reason behind the shocking crime. "The man's wife and son have been arrested and we are further investigating the case," the DCP added.