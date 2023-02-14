Home

Maharashtra

Man Murders Live-In Partner In Palghar, Stuffs Body In Mattress

Mumbai: In another shocking incident, a man murdered his live-in partner and stuffed her body in a mattress. Tulinj Police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Tuesday arrested the man who was trying to escape after allegedly killing his live-in partner. The accused was held by Railway Protection Force personnel from a train at Nagda in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said here.

Megha (37), who was a nurse by profession, was found dead in her rented house in Tulinj area on Monday after foul smell began to emanate from inside and neighbours alerted the police. The body was found stuffed in a mattress. She was suspected to have been killed sometime last week, said senior inspector Shailendra Nagarkar.

The accused, her live-in partner, was jobless and they used to quarrel often. During one such quarrel he allegedly killed her, the official added.

According to report by PTI, he also messaged his sister about the killing and sold off furniture in the flat before fleeing.

A case of murder under Indian Penal Code section 302 has been registered and further probe is on, the official said.

Earlier in the day, a horrific incident came to life in Delhi after a man for allegedly murdering a girl and keeping her body in the fridge. According to the initial probe, the incident took place near Kashmere Gate ISBT area, where the accused, who has been identified as Sahil Gahlot, allegedly choked the girl to death in a car. Later, the accused took her body to his village near Uttam Nagar and kept it in a fridge at his dhaba.

According to DCP,Crime Branch, Gehlot murdered his friend Nikki Yadav by strangulating her using mobile cable when she called him to confront as she came to know about him getting married to someone else.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.