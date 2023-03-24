Home

Mumbai Man On Stabbing Spree Kills 2 Before Cops Arrest Him; Probe On

Mumbai Stabbing Case: In shocking news coming from Mumbai, a 54-year-old man went on a stabbing spree on Friday in which two people were killed while three others suffered injuries, said police. The attacker has been identified as Chetan Gala who was arrested by the police after he created mayhem in the locality at around 3.30 pm. According to officials at the Dr D.B. Marg Police Station, the incident occurred at the Parvati Mansion building, with old-style common passages in a residential neighbourhood of Grant Road.

The cops are yet to ascertain the motive behind these serial killings. The injured were rushed to the Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and the BMC’s Nair Hospital nearby where the condition of the two is said to be serious.

According to the police, Gala came out of the building brandishing a knife and started stabbing people randomly at least five people were stabbed in which two succumbed to the injuries.

Locals who shot videos showed Gala rushing to another person on the second floor of the building and repeatedly stabbing him till he collapsed in a pool of blood.

Horrified locals called up the police and a team rushed there to take control and managed to overpower him soon.

