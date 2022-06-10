Mumbai: In a rather tragic and unfortunate accident, a 43-year-old man was killed in an accident after he stopped on the Bandra Worli Sea Link to save a bird which had crashed into his car. According to Times of India, the incident happened on May 30, when 43-year-old Amar Manish Jariwala was going to Malad via the Bandra-Worli Sea Link route. All of a sudden, a kite came under his car, following which Jariwala asked his driver Shyam Sundar Kamat to stop the vehicle. Both got down to rescue the injured bird.Also Read - Viral Video: Baby Elephant Rescued After It Fell Into a Ditch, Reunited With Its Herd | Watch

However, as Jariwala picked up the injured bird, a kaali peeli rammed into him. The impact caused Jariwala to fling into the air and fall on the railing before falling onto the carriageway. Both were rushed to the nearby Lilavati Hospital where Jariwala was declared dead whereas his driver was in a critical condition. On Wednesday, a Worli police official said the driver is now out of danger.

“Motorists should drive in such a way that s/he can see things that are 100 metres ahead and the vehicle can be controlled. In this case, the taxi driver could not control his vehicle,” said a police officer, as quoted in TOI.

Jariwala’s father Manish told the police that they do not want any action against the driver as they don’t want him to suffer. He also mentioned that his son had a lot of compassion for living beings and always helped and cared for birds and animals