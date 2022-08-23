Mumbai: A man from Osmanabad district in Maharashtra, after having an alleged fight with his brother, tried to commit suicide by setting himself on fire outside the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, a police official told news agency PTI.Also Read - Video of 9-Year-Old Urinating Shared in Mumbai Housing Society Chat Group; 2 Booked Under POCSO

Soon after the incident, the police personnel present on duty in the area doused the flames and rushed him to a hospital for treatment.

Subhash Bhanudas Deshmukh, from Tandulwadi village of Washi tehsil in Osmanabad, set himself ablaze following a fight with his brother, the official added.

“He is not a farmer. We are trying to get information and ascertain the exact reason behind taking such a step,” he said.

As per the updates, the man was rushed to the GT Hospital with 20 to 30 per cent burns and is conscious and the Marine Drive police are conducting further probe into the incident.