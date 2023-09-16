Mumbai: Massive Fire In Residential Building In Kurla Leaves 39 Injured, Nearly 60 Rescued

Home

Reportedly, the fire broke out in the electric ducts on the ground floor and spread to electrical wires and equipment, reaching up to the 12th floor.

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in a building in Mumbai’s Kurla area in the wee hours of Saturday. As many as 50-60 people were rescued by the fire brigade personnel from different floors, out of which 39 people were admitted to the nearby hospital. Reportedly, the fire broke out in the electric ducts on the ground floor and spread to electrical wires and equipment, reaching up to the 12th floor.

Fire has been controlled, the BMC informed news agency ANI. Visuals of the fire have surfaced on the internet. In the video surfaced online, one can see thick black smoke covering the night sky as someone from the nearby locality recorded the incident.

I see this Fire MMRDA Building at Near Kohinoor International School, Kurla (West) 400070.@MumbaiPolice @mybmc pic.twitter.com/4A2PtJt7Aa — Karan Verma (@KingKaranOffic1) September 15, 2023

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire broke out at the SRA building opposite Kohinoor Hospital in Kurla West late at night on Friday and was categorized as Level 1. Fire confined to electric wiring, electric installation, scrap materials etc. in the electric duct from the ground floor to the 12th floor of Ground and upper 12th floor.

