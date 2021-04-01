Amid rising cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra, Mumbai’s Mayor Kishori Pednekar has said Malls and Temples may be closed to contain the spread of the virus. Mumbai Mayor also said that shops may be allowed to run on alternate days. More to follow. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train News Today, April 1: Will Mumbai Local Trains be Affected During COVID-19 Night Curfew? Situation to be Reviewed in 15 Days

Maharashtra added 6,51,513 COVID-19 cases in March this year, which accounts for 88.23 per cent of the total number of cases reported in the previous five-month period, according to official data. Between October 1 last year and February 28, 2021, the state recorded 7,38,377 cases of coronavirus. The data shows the increased pace of the viral infection in March 2021 compared to previous months.

One of the main reasons for it is the people not following "COVID-appropriate behaviour", say experts. Many people are not maintaining social distance and do not wear masks, exposing themselves to the infection, they say.