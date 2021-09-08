Mumbai: A day after saying that the coronavirus ‘third wave is here’, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar took back her words on Wednesday, clarifying that it is on “our doorsteps”. Her statement yesterday, which she claimed was meant for Nagpur alone, raised covid fears across Maharashtra.Also Read - People With Heart Condition Can Have a Long Term Effect Post Covid-19 Vaccination, Says Study

"I didn't say third wave in Mumbai. Minister Nitin Raut had said that the third wave has come in Nagpur. I said that the third wave is on our doorsteps, hence precautions are important," the Mumbai Mayor said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pednekar was heard saying, "The third of Covid-19 is not coming, it is already here." The Mumbai Mayor had requested people to follow Covid guidelines set by the government to curb the spread of the virus.

“In Nagpur, it has been already announced and everyone should take care,” she had said.

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut had earlier held a review meeting with senior administrative officers from various state departments and said that the third wave of coronavirus has arrived in Nagpur and fresh restrictions will be reimposed in the city soon.

Speaking to reporters, Raut had said that the third wave, which was predicted to hit the country anytime in September-October, has reached here (Nagpur) as the city has logged COVID cases in double digits.

On Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had directed the cancellation of all social, religious, and political gatherings and meetings in the state to contain the Covid-19 spread. This was after experts said crowding, especially during the festive season, could lead to a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra.