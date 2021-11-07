Mumbai Mega Block Latest News Today: The Indian Railways will carry out mega block in the Central Railway zone on Harbour Line and Trans Harbour Line on Sunday for maintenance work. However, there will be no Mega block on Main Line. The Railways will run special services between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period. On the other side, the Trans Harbour line and Harbour line passengers will be allowed to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10 AM to 6 PM during block period.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways To Operate Special Trains With Additional Coaches For Chhath Puja | Complete List Here
On Sunday, the Central Railway will operate 3,000th Mega Block on Harbour and Trans-Harbour lines to carry out maintenance work.
These train services will remain suspended:
- Several train services will remain suspended between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Chunabhatti/Bandra Down Harbour line from 11.40 AM to 4.40 PM.
- The train services will also remain suspended between Chunabhatti/Bandra and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up Harbour line from 11.10 AM to 4.10 PM.
- On the other hand, Down Harbour line services to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Wadala Road and Down Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai will remain suspended from 11.34 AM to 4.47 PM and 09.56 AM to 4.43 PM, respectively.
- Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 AM to 3.20 PM and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 PM to 4.58 PM will also remain suspended.
- The Thane-Vashi/Nerul Up and Down Trans-Harbour line services will stay shut from 11.10am to 4.10pm.
- Down services for Vashi/Nerul/Panvel leaving Thane between 10.35am and 4.19pm and Up services for Thane leaving Panvel/Nerul/Vashi between 10.15am and 4.09pm will remain suspended during the block period.