Mumbai Mega Block Latest News Today: The Indian Railways will carry out mega block in the Central Railway zone on Harbour Line and Trans Harbour Line on Sunday for maintenance work. However, there will be no Mega block on Main Line. The Railways will run special services between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period. On the other side, the Trans Harbour line and Harbour line passengers will be allowed to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10 AM to 6 PM during block period.

On Sunday, the Central Railway will operate 3,000th Mega Block on Harbour and Trans-Harbour lines to carry out maintenance work.

These train services will remain suspended: