Mumbai: The Central Railway zone has announced a mega block on the suburban sections of Mumbai local trains as the Indian Railways will be carrying out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment on Sunday. The jumbo block will be carried out for about 6 hours from 10 AM to 4 PM today. However, this will not affect the Main line. Also Read - No Hike in Property Tax in Mumbai Till Covid-19 Situation Continues: Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Mumbai Mega Block: These Train Services Will be Affected

Thane – Vashi/Nerul Up & Dn Trans-Harbour lines will be cancelled from 11.10 AM to 4.10 PM.

Train services on Dn trans-harbour line for Vashi/Nerul/Panvel from Thane will be blocked from 10.35 AM to 4.19 PM.

Up trans-harbour line services for Thane leaving Panvel/Nerul/Vashi will be cancelled from 10.12 AM to 4.09 PM.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn harbour line will be cancelled from 11.40 AM to 4.40 PM.

Chunabhatti / Bandra- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line will remain suspended from 11.10 AM to 4.10 PM.

Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai / Vadala Road will be blocked from 11.34 AM to 4.47 PM

Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai will be cancelled from 9.56 AM to 4.43 PM

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi will be suspended from 9.53 AM to 3.20 PM

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra will remain blocked from 10.45 AM to 4.58 PM.

Mumbai Mega Block: These Train Services Will NOT be Affected

Special trains will continue to run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the mega block period.

Harbour line services on Main Line and Western Railway will also remain in operation from 10.00 AM to 6.00 PM during the block period. There will be no mega block on the mainline.

A jumbo block of three hours was taken on UP Fast lines from 23.50 hrs to 02.50 hrs and on DOWN Fast lines from 01.30 hrs to 04.30 hrs between Vasai Road and Virar stations in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, that is, 19 and 20 June. During the block period, UP and DOWN Mail/Express trains were delayed by 15 minutes and Train No. 09101 Virar – Bharuch MEMU scheduled to leave at 04.35 hrs departed from Virar at 04.50 hrs. Also Read - 'Fake' Vaccination Drive Held in Mumbai's Kandivli, Allege Housing Society Residents; 4 Arrested