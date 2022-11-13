Mumbai Local Train Services to be Affected Today on Harbour, Central Line: Check Mega Block Timings

Mumbai Mega Block Latest Update: The Mumbai local train services on Harbour and Central Line will be affected on Sunday as the Central Railway said it undertake a mega block for some maintenance work on the said suburban sections.

Moreover, to dismantle a road over bridge (ROB), the Central Railway has already announced that it has planned a 27-hour long mega block at its main line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Byculla stations from November 19 to 21.

“We are taking this mega block of 27 hours to dismantle Carnak bridge but we will try to resume services on main line and harbour line before the stipulated time. We will try to finish our dismantling work on main line and resume services by 4 pm on November 20 and we are trying to resume services on harbour line also by 8 pm on November 20 night itself,” Central Railway Chief PRO Shivaji Sutar said.

For this purpose, the BMC and Mumbai Police have already closed the vehicular movement on the bridge and the traffic of Mumbai locals will also be affected on Central Railways main line and Harbour line.

Affected services and timings:

On Central line:

Matunga – Mulund up and down fast lines from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm

Down fast services departing CSMT from 10.25 am to 3.35 pm will be diverted on down slow line between Matunga and Mulund and the fast trains beyond thane will be rediverted on the down fast line.

Up fast services departing Thane from 10.50 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on up slow line between Mulund and Matunga.

On Harbour line

Panvel-Vashi up and down Harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm (Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar services not affected)

Panvel/Belapur – CSMT/Goregaon from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and CSMT-Panvel/Belapur from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled.

Panvel – Thane 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Thane – Panvel 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.

