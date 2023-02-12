Home

Maharashtra

Mumbai Mega Block: Local Train Services Of THESE Routes Affected Today. Check Timings, Other Details Here

Mumbai Mega Block: Local Train Services Of THESE Routes Affected Today. Check Timings, Other Details Here

The mega block will be conducted to carry out various engineering and maintenance works of tracks, overhead and signaling equipment.

The maintenance mega block is essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety, the railway department said.

Mumbai: Services of Mumbai local train will be affected in various parts as the Central and Western Railway will operate a mega block on Sunday, February 12. The mega block will be conducted to carry out various engineering and maintenance works of tracks, overhead and signaling equipment. The block will be operated on the Panvel- Vashi Up and Down slow lines (excluding Belapur-Kharkopar BSU Line) from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm.

You may like to read

Services on Panvel to Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus route will remain closed from 10.33 to 3.49 hrs and services on Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Panvel/Belapur route will be closed from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm.

Services on Panvel to Thane Up Transharbour route will be closed from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and from Thane to Panvel Transharbour route from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm.

During the block period, local trains between Belapur and Kharkopar will run as per schedule.

Moreover, a special local will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai to Vashi during the block. Transharbour Line services will also be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of three hours will be taken on UP Fast lines from 23.50 hrs to 02.50 hrs and Down Fast lines from 01.30 hrs to 04.30 hrs between Vasai Road and Vaitarna stations during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, i.e on 11/12.02.2023.

During the block period, Train No.09101 Virar – Bharuch MEMU will be delayed by 15 minutes and hence will depart from Virar at 04.50 hrs instead of its scheduled departures at 04.35 hrs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.