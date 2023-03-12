Home

Maharashtra

Mumbai Mega Block: Local Train Services Of THESE Routes Affected Today. Check Timings, Other Details Here

Mumbai Mega Block: Local Train Services Of THESE Routes Affected Today. Check Timings, Other Details Here

Central Railway to operate a mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works.

The mega block will be operated on the Matunga-Thane Up and Down Slow lines

Mumbai: Services of Mumbai local train will be affected in various parts as the Central and Western Railway will operate a mega block on Sunday, March 12. The mega block will be conducted to carry out various engineering and maintenance works of tracks, overhead and signaling equipment. According to the Central Railways, these maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. The Railway authorities has also requested passengers to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to this infrastructure upgrade block.

LIST OF AFFECTED LINES DUE TO MEGA BLOCK

CENTRAL LINE

Matunga – Mulund Up and Dn Fast Lines (11.05 am – 3.55 pm)

Dn fast line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.25 am to 3.35 pm will be diverted on Dn slow line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting as per their respective scheduled halts and fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on Dn fast line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up fast line services leaving Thane from 10.50 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga halting as per their scheduled halts and will be re-diverted on Up fast line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

HARBOUR LINE

CSMT Mumbai – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn Harbour Line (11.40 am – 4.40 pm) And Chunabhatti / Bandra – CSMT Mumbai Up harbour Line (11.10 am – 4.10 pm)

Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8 at about 20 minutes frequency during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.