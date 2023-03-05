Home

Mumbai Mega Block: Local Train Services Of THESE Routes Affected Today. Check Timings, Other Details Here

Mumbai Local Mega Block: The block is being undertaken to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling, and overhead equipment.

The maintenance mega block is essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety, the railway department said.

Mumbai: Services of Mumbai local train will be affected in various parts as the Central and Western Railway will operate a mega block on Sunday, February 12. The mega block will be conducted to carry out various engineering and maintenance works of tracks, overhead and signaling equipment. There will be a mega block on Central Railway’s Harbour Line from Kurla to Vashi. The mega block will be on UP and Down line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. On the other hand, there won’t be any day block on Western Railway on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Western Railway will undertake a jumbo block between Borivali and Bhayandar station’s on the intervening night of 4th and 5th March (Saturday and Sunday). The block is being undertaken to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling, and overhead equipment.

CENTRAL LINE

Thane – Kalyan 5th and 6th Lines (09.00 am – 1.00 pm)

Diversion of Up Mail and Dn Mail /Express Trains

12126 Pune- Mumbai Pragati Express will be diverted via Karjat – Kalyan section and will arrive destination 10-15 minutes behind schedule.

All UP and Down mail Express will be diverted on UP fast line and Down fast Line respectively and will arrive destination 10 to 15 minutes behind schedule.

Short Termination MEMU Services

MEMU leaving from Vasai Road at 09.50 am for Diva will be short terminated at Kopar

MEMU leaving from Diva at 11.30 am for Vasai Road will leave from Kopar at 11.45 am

Central Railway announced other Major Train Blocks also, details are here:-

Diva Station : Traffic and Power Block on 04/05.03.2023

Vangani – Neral Dn Line : Traffic Blocks : From the Midnight of 24.02.2023/25.02.2023 to 03.03.2023/04.03.2023

LTT Mumbai : Traffic Blocks for 45 Days : 13.02.2023 to 19.03.2023

Daund – Manmad : Non-Interlocking Work Upto 24.03.2023

HARBOUR LINE

Kurla – Vashi Up and Dn Harbour Lines (11.10 am – 4.10 pm)

Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur/Vashi leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.34 am to 3.36 pm and Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Vashi/Belapur/Panvel from 10.16 am to 3.47 pm will remain cancelled.

Special local trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Kurla and Panvel-Vashi sections during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Thane-Vashi/Nerul from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm on Trans-harbour line.

WESTERN LINE

Borivali – Bhayandar UP Fast Lines and Down Fast Line ( 23.45 hrs – 03.45 hrs And 00.45 hrs – 04.45 hrs)

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of four hours will be taken on UP Fast lines from 23.45 hrs to 03.45 hrs and on DOWN Fast lines from 00.45 hrs to 04.45 hrs between Borivali and Bhayandar stations in the intervening night of Saturday and and Sunday, i.e on 04/05.03.2023.

During the block period, all Fast line trains will be operated on Slow lines between Virar/Vasai Road to Borivali station. During the block, Some Up and Dn suburban Trains will remain cancelled.

Therefore, there will be No Block in Day Time over Western Railway suburban section on Sunday, 05.03.2023.

Western Railway announced another Major Train Blocks :-

Udhna Junction : Non – Interlocking Work from 03.03.2023 to 06.03.2023

Udhna Yard Remodelling Work : Stoppage to Diverted Trains at Chhayapuri / Vadodara Stations

Helpline Numbers for Enquiry Due to Work at Udhna Yard Remodelling

Andheri station : Closure Of FOB from 17.01.2023 to 16.05.2023

