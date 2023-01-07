Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On January 8 Amid Mega Block. Check Full Details Here

New Delhi: The local train services – the lifeline of Mumbai – will be affected on Sunday as mega block will be carried out by the railway department for maintenance and operational works. Central Railway announced that CR will operate special night traffic and power block o­n all Six Lines for launching of two girders between Nahur and Mulund by winch and pully method.

CENTRAL LINE

The block will be operated o­n January 8 (Sunday) from 01.20 am to 04.20 am o­n 5th and 6th lines and 01.20 am to 05.15 am o­n Up and Dn Fast and Slow lines between Vikhroli and Mulund.

Suburban services

Suburban services will remain cancelled during the block period.

Last Local towards Kalyan before the block: S1 Karjat local leaving CSMT at 00.24 am.

First Local towards Kalyan after the block: S3 Karjat local leaving CSMT at 04.47 am.

First Local towards CSMT after the block from Kalyan: TL-4 CSMT local leaving Kalyan at 04.48 am.

Non-Suburban

Train No-11020 Konark Express will be short terminated at Thane.

Train No-12810 Howrah- Mumbai CSMT Mail will be short terminated at Dadar.

The following trains will arrive destination 40 to 65 minutes behind schedule –

Train No-18030 Shalimar Express

Train No-18519 Vishakhapatnam-LTT Express

Train No-12134 Mangalore-CSMT Superfast Express

Train No-20104 Gorakhpur-LTT Express

Train No-12702 Hyderabad-CSMT Superfast Express

HARBOUR LINE

CSMT – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn Harbour Line (11.40 am – 4.40 pm)

And

Chunabhatti / Bandra – CSMT Up Harbour Line (11.10 am – 4.10 pm)

Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Vadala Road from 11.04 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain cancelled.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.07 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain cancelled.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm o­n 08.01.2023. However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

TRANS – HARBOUR LINE

Thane – Vashi / Nerul Up and Dn Trans-Harbour Lines (11.10 am – 4.10 pm)

Dn line services for Vashi / Nerul / Panvel leaving Thane from 10.35 am to 4.07 pm and Up line services for Thane leaving Vashi / Nerul / Panvel from 10.25 am to 4.09 pm will remain cancelled.

WESTERN LINE

Andheri – Borivali Up and Down Fast Lines (10.00 hrs to 15.00 hrs)

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be carried out on Up and Down fast lines between Andheri and Borivali stations from 10 am to 3 pm o­n Sunday.

During the block period, all UP and Down fast line trains will run o­n slow lines between Andheri and Borivali stations. Due to block some Up and Down suburban services will remain cancelled. Also some of the Borivali slow trains will run up to Goregaon in harbour corridor.