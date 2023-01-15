Home

Mumbai Mega Block: Local Train Services Of THESE Routes Affected Today. Check Timings, Other Details Here

Mumbai Mega Block: Mumbai’s lifeline – local train services – will be affected today as mega block will be carried out by the railway department for maintenance work. “The maintenance mega block is essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused,” the railway department said in its notification.

CENTRAL LINE

Matunga – Mulund Up and Dn Fast Lines (11.05 am – 3.55 pm)

Dn fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.25 am to 3.35 pm will be diverted on Dn slow line between Matunga and Mulund halting at stations as per their respective schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on Dn fast line at Mulund and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up fast services leaving Thane from 10.50 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga halting at stations as per their respective schedule.

Further these Up fast services will be re-diverted on Up fast line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

HARBOUR LINE

Panvel- Vashi Up and Dn Harbour Lines (11.05 am – 4.05 pm) (Excluding Nerul /Belapur – Kharkopar Line)

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Goregaon leaving Panvel/Belapur from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel /Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Goregaon from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled.

Up Trans-harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Trans-harbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.However, special local trains will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai and Vashi during the block period.

TRANS – HARBOUR LINE

Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

URAN LINE

Suburban train services between Belapur / Nerul – Kharkopar will run as per schedule during the block period.