Mumbai mega block update: The local trains services in Mumbai have been affected as mega block were being carried out for operational and maintenance related works. “These maintenance Mega blocks / Jumbo blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused,” the railways said in a statement.Also Read - Mumbai Trains Schedule Update: List of Trains Which Have Been Rescheduled Due to Rail Roko Protest

CENTRAL LINE

CSMT Mumbai – Vidyavihar Up and Dn slow Lines (10.55 am – 3.55 pm)

Dn slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 3.49 pm will be diverted o­n Dn fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar stations and will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further rediverted o­n Dn slow line.

Up slow services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.41 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted o­n Up fast line between Vidyavihar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.

TRANS – HARBOUR LINE

Thane – Vashi/Nerul Up and Dn Trans- Harbour Lines (11.10 am – 4.10 pm)

Dn Trans-harbour line services for Vashi / Nerul / Panvel leaving Thane from 10.35 am to 4.07 pm and Up Trans-harbour line services for Thane leaving Vashi / Nerul / Panvel from 10.25 am to 4.09 pm will remain suspended.

HARBOUR LINE

Trans-harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Harbour/Main Line during the block period.

WESTERN LINE