Mumbai mega block update: The local trains services in Mumbai have been affected as mega block were being carried out for operational and maintenance related works. “These maintenance Mega blocks / Jumbo blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused,” the railways said in a statement.Also Read - Mumbai Trains Schedule Update: List of Trains Which Have Been Rescheduled Due to Rail Roko Protest
CENTRAL LINE
- CSMT Mumbai – Vidyavihar Up and Dn slow Lines (10.55 am – 3.55 pm)
- Dn slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 3.49 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar stations and will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further rediverted on Dn slow line.
- Up slow services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.41 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Vidyavihar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.
TRANS – HARBOUR LINE
- Thane – Vashi/Nerul Up and Dn Trans- Harbour Lines (11.10 am – 4.10 pm)
- Dn Trans-harbour line services for Vashi / Nerul / Panvel leaving Thane from 10.35 am to 4.07 pm and Up Trans-harbour line services for Thane leaving Vashi / Nerul / Panvel from 10.25 am to 4.09 pm will remain suspended.
HARBOUR LINE
Trans-harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Harbour/Main Line during the block period.
WESTERN LINE
- Churchgate – Mumbai Central Stations (10:35 hrs – 15:35 hrs)
- To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, five hours Jumbo Block will be taken on Up and Down Fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations from 10.35 hrs to 15.35 hrs on Sunday, 18th September, 2022.
- During the block period, all fast line trains will be operated on slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central. Due to this, some Up and Dn suburban trains will remain cancelled.
Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements.