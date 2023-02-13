Home

Maharashtra

Mumbai Metro Line 2A & 7 To Extend Timing, Add New Routes From February 14 | Check Details

In what comes as a good news for Mumbaikars, new services will be added on the newly launched Mumbai Metro line 2A and 7.

Mumbai: Mumbaikars attention! The latest metro lines have now extended its last metro timing that will come into effect from tomorrow. Metro lines 2A and 7 operational hours will be extended from 10:09 pm to 10:30 pm. Two more services will also be brought in effect from February 14.

These two metro lines are the latest addition in the Mumbai metro circuit that were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2023.

This is a pilot project and based on the response from the public, further decisions will be taken in account.

Two New Services

Gundavali to Dahanukarwadi via Dahisar East at 10.20 pm and 10.30 pm – on metro line 7

Andheri West to Dahisar East at 10.20 pm and 10.30 pm – on metro line 2A

Mumbai Metro Line 2A is more than 18 km long and has 17 stations.

List of stations on Line 2A- Andheri (West), Pahadi Goregaon, Lower Malad, Malad (West), Eksar, Mandapeshwar, Kandarpada, Upper Dahisar and Dahisar (East), Lower Oshiwara, Oshiwara, Goregaon (West), Valnai, Dahanukarwadi, Kandivali (West), Pahadi Eksar, Borivali (West).

This line will intersect metro Line 7 at Dahisar East and Line 6 at Oshiwara.

Mumbai Metro Line 7 is 16.5 km long and has 13 stations.

List of stations on Line 7- Gundavali, Mogra, Jogeshwari (East), Goregaon (East), Aarey, Dindoshi, Kurar, Akurli, Poisar, Magathane, Devipada, RashtriyaUdyan, and Ovaripada.

Mumbai Metro 2A, 7 Price

For 0-3 km- Rs 10 For 3-12 km- Rs 20 For 12-18 km- Rs 30 For 18-24 km- Rs 40 For 24-30 km- Rs 50

