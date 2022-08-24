Mumbai: Two major projects of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) are about to be completed and trial runs will begin soon. Line 2A (From Dahisar to DN Nagar) from Link Road and Line 7 (From Dahisar East to Andheri East) from the Western Express Highway are both nearly finished with construction, as per a report by Times Now. The trial runs for the two lines are expected to start by October of this year, said MMRDA.Also Read - MMRCL Recruitment 2022: Registration For 27 Posts Begins at mmrcl.com; Here's How to Apply

The MMRDA hopes to start the last phase of commercial operations by the end of the month of December. The two lines aim to facilitate interconnectivity among the existing Western Express Highway, Metro Line 1 (Ghatkopar to Versova) and the Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli) and smooth and efficient interchange with the suburban rail system and MRT system at Andheri, JVLR and Dahisar. The Dahisar-Andheri line seeks to provide connectivity between the Central Mumbai and the Northern suburban Mumbai, provide rail based access to the Mumbai International Airport (CSMIA), SEEPZ, National Park and other commercial and geographical landmarks.

The two metro lines can accommodate about 3 lakh people from 30 stations on the corridor. Additionally, the MMRDA is building a foot overbridge at Goregoan station on Metro Line 7 so that it may link to the train stations in the western suburbs in order to provide continuous connection. The MMRDA will shortly announce a tender for the same.

On October 11, 2015, both routes’ foundation stones were laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The aforementioned line was slated to debut in the following year. After that, it was supposed to start in October 2020. It was postponed until October 2022, due to the pandemic and workers who went home during the lockdown.