Mumbai Metro Services Affected Between These Two Stations, Check Details

New Delhi: Mumbai is an extremely populated city and one thing or line that has always been associated with the Maharashtra capital is that ‘this city never sleeps’. The city is active all day and most people, to avoid traffic jams and save time, make use of public transport. Apart from the famous Mumbai Locals, Mumbai Metro services are also used by the public a lot. In a latest news update, Mumbai Metro Services between the Eksar and Mandapeshwar Stations were affected due to a technical glitch. Read to know details…

Mumbai Metro Services Affected Between These Stations

As mentioned earlier, Mumbai Metro services were affected after a Metro train had a technical glitch between Eksar and Mandapeshwar stations on Tuesday morning, said the MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority). The problem was rectified but due to bunching, other trains on that route are running slightly late, the MMRDA added.

The MMRDA said that a few passengers walked on the tracks to reach the station when the train had stopped midway due to the glitch. The authorities did not elaborate on the “technical glitch.” More information is awaited.

Navi Mumbai International Airport Opening

In another news, the Navi Mumbai International Airport is set to open for commercial usage in March 2025. In a press conference on January 13, 2024 Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has announced that the Navi Mumbai International Airport will open by March 31, 2025. The investment made in the project is Rs 18,000 Crore and till now, 55-60 percent of the project is completed. The minister has said that the target to begin airport operations internally, is December, 2024 but that is ‘an over-estimated one that cannot be met’ while the ‘realistic projection with a surprise in cache, if it is completed before time’, is March 2025.

